There's a week left to register to vote for the August 4 elections in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s a week left for Tennesseans to get registered to vote in the August 4, 2022 state and federal primary and state and county general election. The deadline to register or update voter registration is Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Voters can register, update information and check registration on the Tennessee Secretary of State’s online voter registration system HERE.

Anyone can register online with a driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. Or download a paper voter registration application and take it in person or mail it to the local county election commission. They must be postmarked by July 5, 2022.

Early voting starts Friday, July 15, 2022, and runs Monday through Saturday until Saturday, July 30, 2022. The deadline for absentee by-mail ballots is Thursday, July 28 – and those ballots need to be requested now.

“Going into this 4th of July holiday, I can’t think of a more patriotic thing to do than to register to vote,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “With our convenient online voter registration system, it’s never been easier or safer for Tennesseans to register to vote or update their registration.”