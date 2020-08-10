“It’s up to every person to do their due diligence and do what’s recommended to keep everyone safe,” said Dr. Christine Hoffman.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early voting starts next week. And every vote counts. Even a pandemic can’t keep voters away.

If you plan to head to the polls, we’ve got some ways to keep safe.

During the pandemic, we are faced with two big important factors, health and voting.

“It’s up to every person to do their due diligence and do what’s recommended to keep everyone safe,” said Dr. Christine Hoffman, Vanguard Direct Family Medicine physician.

Naturally, there are some concerns going to the polls.

“Voting is like shopping. It’s safe as long as you practice the guidelines that they recommend for going out in public such as wearing a mask and staying 6-feet apart,” said Dr. Hoffman.

What about voting booths?

“It’s less likely to contract it by touching things, but I know when I went and voted in the pre-election, they did clean the screens after,” said Dr. Hoffman.

You also have to consider those who are more vulnerable.

“Less than one percent of people died from COVID except those over 70-years-old. They are disproportionally at risk,” said Dr. Hoffman.

University of Memphis' Law Professor, Steve Mulroy, explains that after a recent ruling in court, Tennessee has expanded its absentee ballot requirements.

“Not only if you have an underlying medical condition that makes you COVID vulnerable, but also if you just live with such a person, then you’re also eligible to vote absentee,” said Mulroy. "The number of people who have a least one of those underlying medical conditions, obesity, smoking, diabetes, asthma, high blood pressure, it’s pretty big. Then when you add on top of that, anybody who maybe healthy, but lives with such a person, then you really expand the universe of people who are absentee eligible.”

Still, for those heading to the polls, it is a personal responsibility to do what's right.

“The new infection rate has slowed to its lowest level and part of it is because herd immunity. The MIT technology Review acknowledges that it has begun to act as a break in the spread of this disease in the hard-hit states. Unless people continue to do their due diligence by wearing their masks and staying six feet apart, it might increase the spreads again,” said Dr. Hoffman.