The number of absentee voters could pose a problem for the Shelby County Election Commission

Absentee votes will be counted at FedExForum so election workers can spread out.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — November 3rd is the day. Election Day.

The day when people decide who they want as President.

Presidential elections are the busiest, and this year won’t be an exception. On the day this story was posted, we were 38 days away. And a lot of people are going to be voting absentee.

According to Shelby County Elections Administrator Linda Phillips, “We are getting applications in by the thousands.”

Phillips thinks as many as 100,000 people will vote by absentee. This poses a potential problem, she said. They need more equipment.

“So if the county commissioners don’t vote on Monday, I think it’s pretty unlikely that we will have election night results “

When asked whether she was concerned, Phillips replied, “Yeah. I AM concerned.”

They will be using FedExForum to count all of the absentee ballots.

“They offered us a lot of space that we can spread out. We really couldn’t count - we just don’t have enough space to have all those people that we’re going to need.”

Early voting begins October 14th.