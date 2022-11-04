Shelby County Election Commission says 50 votes cast in wrong race after ballot error

Election officials said Friday that the ballot at the Berclair Church of Christ early voting location incorrectly listed a congressional race for the U.S. House.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Election Commission said Friday that about 50 incorrect ballots were cast during early voting at one polling location before an error was discovered.

Election officials said Friday that the ballot at the Berclair Church of Christ early voting location incorrectly listed a congressional race for the House of Representatives District 9, instead of the correct race for the area, which was the District 8 race.

The Election Commission said 50 ballots were cast before the error was discovered on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. They said the ballots were corrected and issued for the remainder of that day and the rest of Early Voting.

Linda Phillips, Shelby County Administrator of Elections said the outcome of the election would only be affected if there is less than a 50-vote margin between the top two candidates in the congressional races for Districts 8 and 9.

“Upon our awareness of the clerical error, which originated at the local level, we immediately corrected the ballot for future voters in that area,” said Phillips. “Out of an abundance of caution, we then conducted another thorough review of all other precincts, and no further issues were identified.”