Shelby County elections administrator lays out precinct safety changes, absentee voting expectations for August primary

Memphis group recently filed lawsuit asking all Tennesseans be able to vote by mail during COVID-19 pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Shelby County, we learned Tuesday about voter precinct safety precautions and an expected bump in absentee by mail ballots for the August primary.

The update comes at the same time Shelby County commissioners look to replace aging voting machines by the summer.

A Memphis group also recently filed suit, seeking all Tennesseans be able to vote by mail during the pandemic.

"We are making every effort to keep everyone safe," Shelby County Elections Administrator Linda Phillips said.

Phillips said Tuesday things will look different for those voting in person during the August 4th primary.

"Our poll workers will have protective equipment, the cleaning, we'll have disposable styluses and pens," Phillips said.

Phillips expects the COVID-19 crisis will boost absentee voting.

As it stands now, those eligible to vote by mail in Shelby County include those 60 or older, anyone hospitalized, disabled or a caretaker, a student studying out of county, and a member of the military or overseas citizen.

"We are gearing up to process whatever we get in terms of mail in ballots," Phillips said.

A Memphis group wants absentee voting expanded. A 28-page lawsuit - filed a few days ago in Davidson County - asks state election leaders to allow all Tennesseans be able to vote by mail during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The lawsuit was filed because we care about equitable access to the ballot box," Pastor Earle Fisher said.

Pastor Fisher, who champions greater voter participation, is a plaintiff in the complaint.

"We can't wait until the 11th hour to ask for more access. We have to prepare ourselves of what there might be if there is a second surge," Pastor Fisher said.

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett responded to Local 24 News: “Political activists are filing these types of suits in order to change election laws through the courts. I have great confidence in the Attorney General to represent the citizens of Tennessee.”

The Shelby County elections administrator said Tuesday typically an August primary election brings in 2,000 absentee ballots.

Applications for vote by mail in Shelby County began last week and they'll be mailed out in early July.