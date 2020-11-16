Shelby County group aims to keep voters engaged through the next elections

The Voter Alliance hopes it can keep everyone politically-minded in future elections.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — I can’t touch my toes.

Heck, if I get anywhere close to the knee, it’s time for a celebration.

Patting yourself on the back is different. The volunteers with the Voter Alliance group did a little slapping of the spinal cords on this day. The Alliance is made up of groups such as the NAACP, The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, and 70 local religious groups.

They have been registering new voters. The reason is simple, said Van Turner of the NAACP.

“Nothing is more powerful, when you want to create change in this community, in this state, and in this country, then the vote.”

People say what Van Turner said a lot. Maybe because it’s true. Just ask a guy by the name of Biden.

Teamsters Union official James Jones said, “We usually have a lot of turnout in presidential elections. Usually about 60%. But we want to make sure we maintain that same turnout, because in countywide elections we only have 25, 26, 27%.”

Shelby County had more than 69%, just an eyelash short of 70%.

So in the world of worn out cliches comes this little beauty. This group wants to STRIKE WHILE THE IRON IS HOT.