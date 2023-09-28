Shelby County Voter Alliance uses party bus to increase voter turnout

Thousands of people voted early, yet still less than 10 percent of registered voters casted a ballot by Wednesday evening.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Early voting ends September 30, and the Shelby County Voter Alliance is in their home stretch encouraging people to get out and vote. They brought a party bus all around the city and offered rides to the polls.

Gabby Salinas, with SCVA, said the party bus was a way to spark creativity and voter education. She’s hopeful neighbors will take the initiative to make a change in Memphis.

“I think elections are always an exciting time for our community because we get to have a say in who our next leadership is,” Salinas said. “Especially when it’s an open seat like the mayor’s race this year.”

However, the 17 mayoral candidates on the ballot are opening voters' eyes to another issue in the city.

“For mayor, right now it’s so crowded. I think we’re probably going to end up with a candidate people didn’t really necessarily want...You could end up with something you’re not actually endorsing,” Gutierrez said. “Whereas if you dwindle it down in a runoff, we would have more of a say.”

Regardless, people are showing up to cast their ballot and push for change.

“You’re helping choose who’s going to make the decision for you, because you’re not in that chamber for city council, and you’re not in the mayor’s office, so you’re endorsing them to make decisions on your behalf.”

Voters like Pastor KD Harris are also hopeful they’ll encourage the younger generation to get out and vote.

“I want to say to a lot of youth and young adults: get out and vote,” Harris said. “This is an extremely important election.”

Early voting ends September 30. You can vote at any polling place, but your ID is required.