South Memphis candidate Marquita Bradshaw wins U.S. Senate Democratic primary

Moves on to face Republican Bill Hagerty in November

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Marquita Bradshaw celebrated with supporters, family and volunteers at her south Memphis home Thursday night after a U.S. Senate primary victory few political experts expected.

"I'm just so thankful for the volunteers across the state because that's who did it, it was the people across the state that did this work," Bradshaw told Local 24 News Thursday night.

The Democrat takes on Republican Bill Hagerty in November.

"He's not my opponent," Bradshaw said. "I don't have an opponent. We have issues to solve and that's the reason we are leading the state right now and this is why we are going to flip the state in the U.S. Senate."

Bradshaw listed health care and environmental justice as her top priorities.

"We cannot move from this pandemic until everyone has health care and people have the resources in order to stay safe, so we can move past it, it's time out for playing politics with people's lives because people die from bad policies," Bradshaw said.

She said she'll spend the coming weeks expanding her volunteer base, raising money and raising her profile across Tennessee.

The progressive movement is undeniable! Thank you all so much for your support and this victory. It’s time to put hardworking people first.



Onward. ✊🏾#Bradshaw2020 #MBforUS — Marquita Bradshaw (@Bradshaw2020) August 7, 2020