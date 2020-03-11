Steady voting; no reported long lines in Shelby Co. on Election Day

Polls opened in Shelby County at 7 a.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There were a steady stream of voters at the Greenlaw Community Center in Uptown Memphis all morning long.

Polls opened in Shelby County at more than 150 locations at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. About 20 people were in line ahead of polls opening but there was no line after that.

Within minutes, voters were in, had cast their ballots, and back out.

Ahead of the election, more than 53% of registered Shelby County voters had early voted. Another 30,000 requested absentee ballots.

“I’m a traditional type of person,” Will Nash said. “I want to be here if the lines were 5,000. I want to be 5,001 so it just didn’t matter today. I just want our voice to be heard.”

Nash arrived minutes after polls opened and within 10 minutes was out the door.

Voters expressed that response to the COVID-19 pandemic was a big concern as they cast their ballots. The majority mentioned the current political divisiveness.

“I just hope that everything gets back to where people can relate to one another and be comfortable,” Cahntel White, a Shelby Co. voter, said.

The Shelby County Election Commission is expecting an Election Day turnout of 70,000 to 120,000 but are prepared for 200,000 voters.