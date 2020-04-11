Steve Cohen wins 8th term in U.S. House, plans to target Electoral College

Steve Cohen received more than 70% of the votes cast in the ninth district Congressional race.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nothing hits the spot better than basking in the Midtown Memphis sunshine, especially after you won.

Congressman Steve Cohen won... again. He is a Democrat in what might be the most Democratic Congressional District in the State of Tennessee.

Steve Cohen starts his eighth term in January.

He said the secret to winning campaigns is to run with the same intensity as your first. But he said that’s tough to do in the current society.

“I don’t feel the same as I have in the past about being safe in this country. I mean, there’s the possibility of riots, race wars, bigotry, lynching... all of those things could come back.”

Steve Cohen received more than 70% of the votes cast in the ninth district Congressional race. He defeated perennial Republican candidate Charlotte Bergman. Yet this campaign was different.

“I felt confident what the outcome would be,” he said. “The numbers were average for me. But this was a campaign where some billboards were put up that concerned racism. And it was pretty disgusting.”

One thing Congressman Cohen intends to do is reintroduce a bill to do away with the Electoral College.