Worried your Tennessee absentee ballot won’t make it in time? You can drop it off at a specific post office in your county

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you are worried your absentee ballot won’t make it in time in Tennessee, you can now drop it off at the post office to ensure delivery. But it has to be the specific location designated for your county.
The Tennessee Secretary of State says the U.S. Postal Service has designated one post office in each of the state’s 95 counties as a drop off location for absentee by mail ballots.
There are things to keep in mind:
- You must drop off the ballot by 3:00 p.m. local time (Central Time in Shelby County) on Election Day, November 3, 2020.
- County election officials will be picking up the ballots after 3:00 p.m. local time. Tennessee law does not allow third-parties to collect ballots on behalf of voters,
- There is only one designated post office in each county. In Shelby County, the location is the Bartlett Post Office at 2966 Elmore Park Rd.