How Tennessee colleges & universities can take part in the College Voter Registration Competition

The competition through the Tennessee Secretary of State's office begins Sept. 1 – the first day of National Voter Registration Month.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Secretary of State is holding its annual College Voter Registration Competition for National Voter Registration month this September.

Two and four-year colleges and universities across Tennessee are invited to take part. Schools earn points by creating a voter registration campaign, promoting it on social media with the hashtag #GoVoteTN and a specific campus-wide hashtag, and, of course, registering students to vote through the Secretary of State’s website at civics.tnsos.org/form/college-voter-reg-contest.

The competition begins Sept. 1 – the first day of National Voter Registration Month. The final day for student registrations to count toward a school’s point total is Sept. 30, 2022.

There are three categories for schools to take part - 4-year public school, 2-year public school, and private school.

The Secretary of State's office provides voter registration information materials, including "Your Vote Matters Get Registered" and "I'm Registered" stickers upon request. To learn more and request materials, go to sos.tn.gov/civics/cvrc.

"Our state and nation are stronger when all eligible citizens participate in the electoral process," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett in a news release. “The first step to casting a ballot is registering to vote. Our College Voter Registration Competition is an easy and fun way to inspire students to get registered. If they are already registered, students can participate by encouraging their classmates to register to vote on campus and through social media.”