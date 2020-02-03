Tennessee described as a “battleground” state

The Volunteer State plays an important role in the Presidential primary.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — It’s been awhile since Tennessee was described in political terms as a battleground state. And it’s been even longer since Memphis and Shelby County were considered ground zero in a crucial election. But that’s exactly where we are – as voters prepare to go to the polls tomorrow for the Tennessee Presidential primary.

Early voting in Shelby County was only about 200 votes more than in the 2016 primary – when both the Democratic and Republican nominations were up for grabs. This time, it’s all about the Democrats. And former Vice President Joe Biden’s landslide win in South Carolina Saturday has given his campaign new life. It forced Tom Steyer and Pete Buttigieg to end their campaigns. And now, in Tennessee, this appears to be a three-person race with Biden, Mike Bloomberg, and Bernie Sanders.

Fresh off the South Carolina victory, Biden’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, made a campaign stop in downtown Memphis yesterday. While Bloomberg made a return trip to the city Friday. The questions now are, will the sizeable African American vote in Memphis rally to Biden? Will Bloomberg’s money and list of endorsements give him an edge?

Or will young voters make their voices heard – and put Sanders in position to claim the nomination? I believe Biden is poised to continue his comeback. But either way, Memphis and Shelby County are relevant. And we will know for sure – in just over 24 hours.