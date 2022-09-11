Tennessee Republican lawmakers hold onto majority

Republicans are poised to maintain their majority control inside Tennessee's General Assembly.

Example video title will go here for this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Republican lawmakers were poised to maintain majority control inside the state's General Assembly after Tuesday's elections.

All 99 House seats and 17 of the Senate's 33 seats were on the ballot.

Republicans control every top statewide elected position, with Democrats having strongholds in Nashville and Memphis. That means the primary election is largely considered the most competitive hurdle to securing a seat inside the General Assembly. For example, there were just 10 contested races in the Senate and 45 contested races in the House.

Senate Speaker Randy McNally ran unopposed, while House Speaker Cameron Sexton went on to easily defeat his Democratic challenger on Tuesday. The two are expected to maintain their powerfully influential positions in the upcoming legislative session that starts in January. It also means that Democrats will continue having a difficult time advancing their legislative proposals, particularly issues touching on abortion, gun control and cannabis legalization.