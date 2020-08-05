Eligible Tennessee voters can now request absentee ballots for August election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Beginning today, eligible Tennesseans can request a ballot to vote absentee by-mail for the Aug. 6 State and Federal Primary and County General election without ever leaving their home. “Election offices are already accepting absentee by-mail ballot requests for the August election. One of the most popular reasons to vote absentee is being 60 years or older.” said Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I encourage those voting absentee by-mail this year to make their request now.” Tennessee state law provides numerous ways to vote absentee by-mail. In addition to a voter being sixty (60) or older, other popular reasons allowed under state law to vote absentee by-mail are as follows:

While not required, a phone number is recommended in case your election commission needs any additional information.



To submit a request by email, attach a document with all the necessary information and your scanned signature.



Requests must be received by your local election commission no later than seven (7) days before the election. For the Aug. 6 State and Federal Primary and County General Election, complete absentee by-mail requests must be received by July 30.



“I encourage eligible Tennessee voters to take a moment to double-check that they’ve provided all of the required information and to make their request to vote absentee by-mail as soon as possible. By making sure your request is complete and sending it in early, you will not have to worry about missing the upcoming election,” said Tennessee Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins.



For more information about who is eligible to vote absentee by-mail or to find your local election commission, visit GoVoteTN.com.