Local service organization reacts to historic moment of Senator Kamala Harris speaking as VP nominee at DNC

Local 24 News spoke to members of The Links, an organization Senator Harris belongs to.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday night was the first time we saw a woman of color speak at the Democratic National Convention as the Vice President nominee of a major party ticket.

Senator Kamala Harris is breaking barriers and members of a local service-oriented organization that prides itself on addressing civic concerns and leading black women were tuned in.

The Links Incorporated has thousands of members across the United States and Senator Harris is one of them.

Tuesday was the 100th anniversary of the end of the Women’s Suffrage Movement. The 19th amendment which gave American women the right to vote was ratified and it’s something the Shelby County TN Chapter of the Links Incorporate doesn’t take for granted.

“While our organization doesn’t specifically endorse candidates, we definitely endorse the importance of voting,” said Dr. Marcia Bowden, President of Shelby County Chapter of The Links Inc.

The Links Incorporated host many service events locally and internationally. The group prides itself on leading black women in their prospective communities and Senator Kamala Harris is a member.

“It’s inspiring who would have thought at this point of time, a woman could be in this position. We had a very qualified woman running for President and she didn’t win,” Dr. Bowden said.

During the Women Suffrage Movement, women of all races marched for the right to be equal to men. That’s why watching Senator Harris speak Wednesday night became a personal moment for Links member Kimberly Adams.

“Ordinarily you’ll see white males in the VP roles but in this cause, women of color on this major ticket it speaks volumes because like I mentioned it gives a sense of pride,” Adams stressed.

Pride that she and Dr. Bowden hope women will take with them when they head to the polls this Fall.

NEXT AT 10 - Hear from the President and members of Shelby Co. TN Chapter of The Links, an organization in which @SenKamalaHarris is part of. Although the group does not endorse political candidates, they discuss this historic moment of having a woman of color as the VP nominee. pic.twitter.com/gAnaiRW0sE — Annette E. Peagler (@Local24Annette) August 20, 2020

“Shirley Chisholm symbolized a new era because even though it wasn’t a major ticket, she broke down the doors for us to do this,” Adams said. “So when someone says my vote doesn’t matter it actually does because a lot of close races have swung another way because we have not gone to the polls.”