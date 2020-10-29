Today is the last day to early voting in Tennessee

To vote, face masks are required and everyone is encouraged stay six-feet apart.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — If you're planning to early vote in Tennessee for the November 3rd presidential election, time is running out.

Early voting ends today, Thursday, Oct. 29.

“State and local election officials have done a fantastic job of running early voting in a safe, sensible and responsible manner. I hope Tennesseans will take advantage of their efforts by voting early,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

Tennessee voters can find their polling times, locations, sample ballots and more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com. The app is free in the App Store or on Google Play.

Voters must show a valid photo identification at the poll to votes. A Tennessee driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by Tennessee state government or by the federal government is acceptable even if it is expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.