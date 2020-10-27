Your Voice Your Vote: Today is the last day to request an absentee ballot

You're absentee ballot must be mailed in by Nov. 3. You can track online to verify it has been received and counted.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There's only one week left until Election Day and it's also the last day to request an absentee ballot.

Thousands of Mid-Southerners are voting, both in-person and by mail.

But,, if you're voting absentee, you are encouraged to mail in your ballot as soon as possible.

The absentee ballot application can be found online on the TN Secretary of State's website or your local election office.

Tennessee's Absentee Mail in Ballot application is divided into four sections:

Section 1 - is all about you: your name, birthday, where you live and social security number.

Section 2 - lists the reasons why you can vote by mail. There's more than a dozen reasons from age to health reasons. You check the one that applies to you.

Section 3 - your signature. When you sign your name, you're agreeing that all the information on the form is correct.

Section 4 - lists how you can submit the form to your local election office whether by mail, email or fax.

Remember, you must request your absentee ballot by today, which you'll receive in the mail. It must be back in the mail by November 3 to get counted.