Tornadoes impact Nashville area voting on Super Tuesday, Shelby County turnout solid

A judge ruled some Davidson County precincts must stay open longer.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The deadly tornadoes in middle Tennessee impacted the state’s Super Tuesday primary.

At least a dozen voting locations in Nashville were damaged and opened late, and a judge late Tuesday afternoon ruled some polls in Davidson County will stay open until 10:00 p.m. to give people who couldn’t vote Tuesday morning a chance to do so.

In Shelby County, as of 5:00 p.m., more than 44,000 voters cast their ballot and turnout was increasingly steady at the normally strong precinct at Second Baptist Church in east Memphis.

While turnout is solid, some voters admitted the volatile Democratic Presidential primary in the last 48 hours made their choice more difficult.

Since Joe Biden won the South Carolina primary convincingly Saturday, three Democratic challengers dropped out of the race, and two of them - Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg - endorsed the former Vice President Monday.

We asked Shelby County voters if that shakeup impacted their ballot decision late Tuesday afternoon.

“I have never been this confused when I’ve gone to vote. I’ve always been someone whose been very decisive and very excited about voting, and not knowing who I’m going to go in there and vote for is very confusing for me and very stressful honestly,” Shelby County voter Michelle Zengulis said.

There was a brief inconvenience with a gas leak in a nearby kitchen at a south Memphis precinct Tuesday afternoon, but MLW crews disconnected a stove and voting continued as normal.