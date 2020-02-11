U.S. Senate candidate Bill Hagerty, joined by Marsha Blackburn, makes campaign stop in Shelby County

The two had coffee with local lawmakers before talking with reporters.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Republican Senate candidate Bill Hagerty made a stop in Shelby County Monday, ahead of Election Day.

He was joined by Tennessee Republican U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn. They had coffee with local lawmakers before talking with reporters about their thoughts on the election and China's involvement in the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The need to hold China accountable is obvious from everybody's face here,” said Hagerty. “I'm the only person without a mask on because I'm standing away from you, but we're all wearing these masks because China delivered this pandemic, not only to America, but to the entire world. It was their irresponsible and reckless behavior that caused this pandemic, and they need to be held to account."

When asked about what will happen post-election, like possible civil unrest, Blackburn said she hopes that everything will be civil.

Hagerty re-iterated the importance of voting in this election and clarified that this election will be a win for Tennessee.

Hagerty’s opponent is Democrat Marquita Bradshaw, a single mother from Memphis, who has worked with several advocacy groups and organizations.