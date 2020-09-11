Vice-President Elect calls Memphis native to say Thank You!

Kamala Harris called Tennessee State University President and International President and CEO of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Dr. Glenda Glover.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris has reached out to a Memphis native since her history making win to the second highest position in the land. She called Tennessee State University President and International President and CEO of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Dr. Glenda Glover.

"It's a great day for women, a great day for this country," said TSU and AKA President Dr. Glenda Glover.

When we spoke to Dr. Glover back in August ahead of the election, she knew she'd be involved in getting people to the polls. This summer, she got every single TSU football player registered to vote. She also offered a challenge to every single Historically Black College and University (HBCU). As for the sorority she leads…

"The sorority is a nonprofit organization, and we can't endorse a candidate. We cannot be involved in the politics at that level. But, in our individual capacities, we're free to work for any candidate and to tackle these issues that are important to African-Americans," said Dr. Glover.

And work in her individual capacity, she did. She joined forces with the Divine 9, the Black Greek organizations across the United States.

"When Black women vote, we don't just vote ourselves. We don't just go to the polls ourselves. We take our family. We take our sorority sisters. We take our church members. We take our community. So, when Black women go out and vote that changes the trajectory of elections throughout the country at every level," said Dr. Glover. "This shows that we can rise to the highest level. To be number two on that ticket means so much to Black women everywhere. It shows it can be done with perseverance and hard work."

So, after the election was called for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Dr. Glover was elated. Soon afterwards, she said she got a call from VP-Elect Harris. We'll talk to Dr. Glover during our 5 p.m. newscast Monday to find out exactly what was said. Meantime, Dr. Glover reminds every one of the power of Black women voters.