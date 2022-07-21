MATA offering free rides to voting polls for August elections

Several bus routes across the city of Memphis have been made available for people who need rides to the polls.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Voters will be able to receive free bus rides to the polls on Friday, July 29 through a partnership with MATA, Shelby County Election Commission (SCEC) and Shelby County Voter Alliance (SCVA).

Several bus routes across the city of Memphis have been made available for people who need rides to the polls. To view bus routes, click here.

“We are glad to partner with the Shelby County Election and Shelby County Voter Alliance again to provide our citizens with transportation to fulfill their civic duties,” Gary Rosenfeld, MATA CEO. “We encourage everyone to take advantage of the service free of charge to vote early.”

Several races in the August 4 State and Federal Primary and State and County General elections, one being the faceoff between District Attorney candidates Amy Weirich and Steven Mulroy.

SCVA representatives said they will be passing out flyers to spread awareness about the upcoming free transportation for voters.

“We want to do everything we can to make sure that voters are aware they will have access to free rides to the polls,” said Ian Randolph, spokesman for SCVA. “Transportation to the polls has been something our organization has always focused on and this partnership extends our reach across the county.”

Voters can view the candidate list to get familiar with the candidates and to be more informed .

Voters can also check their voter status and designated voting site online.