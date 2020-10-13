Voter intimidation is illegal - here's what to do if if happens to you

If you're casting your ballot in person and experience or witness intimidation, there are several ways to report it.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — So far it’s been highly turbulent presidential election. But will that spill over onto Election Day for voters?

“I think there’s a lot of things going on actually on both sides of the aisle," said voter Dennis Fisher.

Under Tennessee law, intimidation is listed as a Class A misdemeanor. That includes threats to prevent anyone from voting, physical violence, or property damage.

"No one can be within 100 feet of the polling place unless they are a voter going to cast their own ballot, or they are accompanying someone who is going to be casting their own ballot," said Linda Phillips, the Shelby County Elections administrator.

Fisher believes people should feel safe when they go to the polls and not feel like someone is watching how they vote.

“I’m not so sure that there’s going to be actual intimidation as much as there might be perceived intimidation," he said. "So that would be my concern.”

If you see an armed group at a polling station, you’re urged to take note of what they are wearing, see if they are patrolling like law enforcement, see if they are provoking or threatening violence.

Fisher, who frequently votes by mail, says intimidation wouldn’t be a factor for him, but tells Local 24 News he can see how it might be for other groups.

“I can see where some people may be concerned," he commented. "For instance my mother, if she went to the polls and somebody approached her, it might intimidate an 80-year-old woman.”

If you or someone else is being threatened at the polls, alert a poll worker. You can also report it to the Election Protection Hotline at 1-866-OUR-VOTE or the US Department of Justice voting rights hotline at 1-800-253-3931.

There are 22 days until Election Day. Early voting runs from October 14 to October 29th.