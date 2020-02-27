Voters in Shelby County cast most votes in Tennessee during early voting period

The Shelby County Election Commission released final early voting numbers Wednesday.

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – We are just days away from Super Tuesday, and early voting numbers show voters in Shelby County are making sure their voices are heard.

The Shelby County Election Commission released final early voting numbers Wednesday. More than 43,00 people cast ballots in the presidential primaries and the countywide primaries for General Sessions Court Clerk. Nearly 80% voted in the democratic primaries.