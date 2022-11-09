West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon cruises to re-election win

Incumbent McClendon won more than 60% of the vote during the city's mayoral election Tuesday.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon easily won his re-election bid during Tuesday's mayoral election, beating challengers Wayne Croom and James Pulliaum and gaining more than 60% of the total vote.

McClendon, who was born and raised in West Memphis, has held the mayor's office since 2019. He started his public service career in 2003, becoming the youngest City Council member for West Memphis at the time.

His victory was somewhat overshadowed by high-profile statewide races including the gubernatorial election, where former Trump spokesperson Sarah Huckabee-Sanders became the first woman to win the governor's office, and the failure of Issue 4, which would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state if it passed.