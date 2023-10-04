Here's where to vote in Memphis ahead of the Memphis mayor election

With more than 90 polling locations around the City of Memphis, here's a quick way to find where you need to vote.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the most highly-anticipated Memphis elections in decades is here, with 17 candidates running to be the next Memphis mayor in the first mayor's race since 1971 to not feature a sitting mayor running for re-election.

With more than 90 voting precincts around Memphis and Shelby County, with a requirement to vote at your exact precinct, the Shelby County Election Commission has an easy way to find out exactly where you need to vote.

Simply click this link to go to Shelby County's interactive precinct map, type in your address, and you'll be able to see exactly where you need to vote Thursday.

Polls are open on election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

We also have a full list of candidate profiles for the Memphis mayor's race HERE.