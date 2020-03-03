You need to look at the ballot on election day, and you need to vote in your voting precinct

Because ballots are set in December, there are names of candidates on the ballot who have dropped out of the Presidential race.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — In most elections, political signs mean something. But on Super Tuesday, they might not mean as much.

The Tennessee Super Tuesday ballot, in the Democratic Presidential preference vote, includes candidates with names like Bennet, Booker, Buttigieg, Castro, Delaney, Klobucher, Patrick, Steyer and Williamson. They all have one thing in common.

They are no longer running for president, but the ballot will say they are, according to Shelby County Elections Administrator Linda Phillips.

"They will see candidates on both ballots," she said. "Republican and Democratic who have suspended their campaigns. The ballot in Tennessee is set in December, so there are going to be names on it of people who are not actively running."

A guy named Joe Walsh, a Republican, decided to end his quest for the White House as well. Not only that. Early voting in the primary ended last week, and in the last few days three candidates on the Democratic side have dropped out. Candidates you might have voted for.

"Yes, that's very possible," says Phillips. "That's why a lot of people wait until election day when voting in the Presidential preference primary. And there are no do overs. If you early voted, you're not allowed to vote a second time on election day."

The right to vote. It is a gift. But you can trade in a gift if you don't like it or want something else. You can't trade in a vote.