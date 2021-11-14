Federal judge issues injunction to stop mask mandate ban in Tennessee schools

This comes days after Gov. Bill Lee signed bills into place that ban mask and vaccine mandates in the state.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A federal judge issued an injunction on Sunday to stop the mask mandate ban in schools across Tennessee.

A lawsuit was filed by eight families who each have kids with disabilities, ranging from 7 to 14 years old. They said they believe their disabilities make them at "extreme risk" for COVID-19 and potentially serious health complications.

You can read the injunction below:

The families are suing Gov. Lee and Penny Schwinn, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Education, because they believe Lee and Schwinn have the responsibility to enforce how schools in the state may or may not require people to wear/not to wear masks on school grounds.

Several school districts in Shelby County, including Millington, Germantown, and Collierville, have announced they will make masks optional.

The current Shelby County Health Directive requires masks to be worn in Shelby County Schools.

A judge will hold a status hearing on Monday at 1 p.m.