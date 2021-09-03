Fired Tennessee vaccine director Dr. Michelle Fiscus files federal lawsuit

Dr. Michelle Fiscus has sued the state in federal court and said she wants to clear her name.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The terminated vaccine director in Tennessee has sued the state in federal court and said she wants to clear her name.

Michelle Fiscus was fired after Republican lawmakers objected to her promoting COVID-19 vaccinations for teenagers.

The lawsuit, first reported by Axios, explained that she couldn't have sent herself a muzzle from an account listed in a state investigation.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security investigation indicated the package was sent from an Amazon account using a credit card, both in her name.

But WTVF-TV reports her attorney, Christopher Smith, said the credit card used to buy the muzzle had been lost and canceled for over a year.