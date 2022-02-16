The bill has no exceptions for rape or incest.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After nearly six hours of debate on Wednesday, lawmakers in the Florida House voted to pass a controversial 15-week abortion ban.

In a 78-39 vote, lawmakers sent House Bill 5 to the Senate floor where it will be voted on one last time.

The legislation bans abortion if a doctor finds the gestational age of the fetus is more than 15 weeks. Exceptions are allowed if the woman's life is considered to be in danger or if the fetus is considered to have a "fatal fetal abnormality."

The bill does not allow exceptions for rape or incest.

“Florida will no longer remain a destination state for late-term abortions," Rep. Erin Grall, R-Indian River, the bill's sponsor, said Tuesday.

On Tuesday, many Democratic House lawmakers questioned Grall about different aspects of the bill, including why the bill puts a cap on abortion at 15 weeks.

The 15-week restriction is similar to a controversial Mississippi law that's currently being reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court.

In response to questions about whether the proposed restrictions are unconstitutional, Sprowls told 10 Tampa Bay the expectation is for the high court to uphold the Mississippi law. A ruling is expected in June.

Currently, abortion in Florida is legal up to 24 weeks into gestation and allowed thereafter only if it threatens a woman's life and physical health.

The Senate's version, Senate Bill 146, passed the committee on health policy but awaits consideration in the appropriations committee.

The abortion bills under consideration follow legislation filed in September that was nearly identical to Texas' restrictive abortion bill that would make the procedure illegal after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is usually around six weeks. For many women, it's before they know they're pregnant.

While the House and Senate bills aren't as severe, opponents denounce it as restrictive and extreme.