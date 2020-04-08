GOP U.S. Senate candidate Bill Hagerty talks BLM, COVID-19, and Trump | Full interview

The Republican Senate candidate talked with Local 24 News Anchor Richard Ransom Tuesday afternoon.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — GOP Senate candidate Hagerty defends calling Black Lives Matter a "radical movement... to overthrow the government."

In a wide-ranging interview with Local 24 News Anchor Richard Ransom, Hagerty touched on coronavirus relief, face masks, and alliance with Trump.

U.S. Senate candidate Bill Hagerty made his last campaign swing through West Tennessee before the August 6th primary, hoping to differentiate himself from his main opponent, Dr. Manny Sethi.

Polls show the two in a tight race to with the Republican primary. Whomever wins will likely go on to replace retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander.

Richard asked Hagerty his views on this country's coronavirus response, face masks, the Black Lives Matter movement, and how his leadership style will differ from Alexander, who has represented Tennessee in the U.S. Senate since 2003.