What can Tennesseans expect from Gov. Bill Lee's special legislative session on gun control?

Along with returning to gun permitting requirements, Tennessee Democrats say they want better mental health screenings to purchase a weapon.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Monday he has set the date for a special legislative session for the state’s General Assembly to tackle public safety for Aug. 21, 2023.

Lee said the special lawmaking session would be dedicated to potential changes to the state's gun laws in the wake of a deadly school shooting in Nashville earlier this year.

Ahead of the special session lawmakers said they are hopeful compromise can be reached.



Lawmakers finished their annual session in April without taking any action on a gun control plan proposed by governor lee.

“I’m saddened it’s going to take another three months if you will, for us to kind of get there," House minority leader Karen Camper said. "But at the same time, I’m hopeful that while we’re here that we find a way to come somewhere in the middle.”

Community organizers say this session is something they will be watching closely.

"They're sending their kids to school with bulletproof inserts, they're concerned about the well-being of their friends," Richard Massey said. "And for the first time, for the first time in American history, in no public capacity do they feel a sense of safety. That is not what Tennessee is about..."

Republican Rep. Mark White said if any legislation passes through the GOP supermajority - it must strike a balance between safety and not infringing upon citizens' second amendment rights.

"If you're going to carry a gun on the streets, I'd like to know that you've been in class or that you know some reason or accountability on how to use that gun," White said.

Along with returning to gun permit requirements, democrat house minority leader Camper and others say they want better mental health screenings to purchase a weapon, they want to maintain the minimum age of 21 to purchase a gun. The house democrat leader also says, though much of the proposals are a longshot, they will also bring an assault weapons ban to the table.

Action representative Torrey Harris said is long overdue.

"No one wants to say take away your gun. But what we want is that the guns end up in the right people," Harris said. "We passed legislation this session that had nothing to do with the safety of people. We passed legislation around making pumpkin pie our state pie when we could've been focused in on protecting children."