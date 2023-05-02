Gov. Bill Lee to deliver his 5th 'State of the State' Monday following re-election

In a statement last month, Lee's office announced the address will be delivered to the General Assembly at 6 p.m. Monday.

NASHVILLE, Ill. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will deliver his fifth "State of the State" address Monday evening months after winning a second term in November.

In a statement last month, Lee's office announced the address will be delivered to the General Assembly at 6 p.m. Monday.

“Tennessee is leading the nation, and I look forward to sharing my budget and legislative priorities for the upcoming year that will ensure we remain a standard bearer for opportunity, security and freedom,” Lee said in the statement. “I believe our state’s best days are ahead, and together with the General Assembly, we will continue working to make life better for all Tennesseans.”

Lee defeated Democrat Jason Martin in November by a 32-point margin, five points better than his first election in 2018.

In last year's address, Lee promised to boost education funding, invest in infrastructure projects and funnel more money to the state’s law enforcement agencies.

The State of the State address can be watched on Lee's YouTube page.

On Friday, House Democratic Leader and Memphis representative Karen Camper delivered a prebuttal to the State of the State address.

She called the death of Tyre Nichols a "brutal and senseless murder" that needs to be addressed.