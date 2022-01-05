Gov. Hutchinson says 2024 presidential bid 'on the table'

Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he's weighing a presidential run in 2024 and his decision won’t be affected by whether former President Donald Trump decides to run.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON, USA — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he is weighing a presidential run in 2024 and his decision won’t be affected by whether former President Donald Trump decides to join the race.

Hutchinson is a two-term governor who is restricted under Arkansas law from seeking a third term.

He said Sunday it was time for the Republican Party to move on from Trump and “the direction he wants to take our country.”