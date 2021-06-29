Arkansas governor deploys 40 national guard members to southern border

Gov. Asa Hutchinson authorized 40 Arkansas National Guard members to deploy to the US southern border at the request of Texas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has authorized 40 Arkansas National Guard members to deploy to the US southern border at the request of Texas for an "urgent matter," the governor said Tuesday.

Hutchinson authorized the state guard members to be deployed for 90 days to assist the state of Texas with security at the Mexico border.

“My hope is that our 90 days of support will improve the security of our country and reduce the adverse impact of illegal immigration on Arkansas," Hutchinson said.

The 90-day deployment, according to the governor's office, will be consistent with a training mission for the National Guard.

The authorization comes as the GOP ramps up a political fight with President Joe Biden over border security.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott initiated the latest fight this month in announcing plans to build more barriers along the border. Former President Donald Trump is expected to join Abbot at the border this week.

According to the Associated Press, Hutchinson initially denied Abbott's request for Arkansas State Police troopers.