Governor Bill Lee to call special session on public safety

Governor Bill Lee announced in a statement Friday that he will call a special session to pass laws that would "strengthen public safety..."

Example video title will go here for this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee (R-Tennessee) announced Friday that he will for a special session to strengthen public safety.

In a statement, Gov. Lee announced his intent to "call for the Tennessee General Assembly to convene a special session to pass legislation that will strengthen public safety and preserve constitutional rights."

“After much input from members of the General Assembly and discussions with legislative leadership, we have decided to call a special session to continue our work to protect Tennessee communities and preserve constitutional rights,” Gov. Lee said.

“There is broad agreement that dangerous, unstable individuals who intend to harm themselves or others should not have access to weapons," Lee stated, nodding to the potential for red flag gun laws, which would prevent those suffering from mental health issues.

This comes as the Tennessee governor signed a bill that would strengthen background checks for gun purchases in the state.

"We also share a strong commitment to preserving Second Amendment rights, ensuring due process and addressing the heart of the problem with strengthened mental health resources," Gov. Lee said.