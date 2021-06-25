Governor Lee is confident the new permitless carry law will help everyone

"The constitutional carry law that we passed enhances and strengthens the penalties for those who use guns in criminal ways," says Governor Bill Lee.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, Local 24 was able to catch up with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee who answered a variety of questions in a Memphis visit.

One thing asked was to respond to Memphis's new police chief who Thursday said Tennessee's new permitless carry law that is taking effect next week will lead to a spike in violent crime.

"We believe as well that we should enhance commitment to law enforcement. We're very encouraged. We have the largest trooper class, cadet class that we've had in some years in part because of our commitment to law enforcement in the state of Tennessee so we hope that we'll be able to use these funds to strengthen our departments across the state," says Governor Lee.

Governor Lee says they set up a task force with the chiefs of police statewide to look at reform, advanced training, and to increase participation in law enforcement.

But Lee recently passed a constitutional carry law he says is also in place to help law enforcement combat crime.

"The constitutional carry law that we passed enhances and strengthens the penalties for those who use guns in criminal ways. We strengthened the laws against violent crimes that uses guns so this legislation actually will help and improve public safety across the state," says the Governor.

However, many law enforcement officers disagree with the Governor. Chief CJ Davis said the new law means much of the federal money now coming the city's way will now have to be spent on re-training officers who must deal with people carrying firearms without a permit.