Governor Lee signs Forever Homes Act into law

Governor Bill Lee signed the legislation into law on Monday surrounded by adoptive and foster parents.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee signed the Forever Homes Act into law on Monday as he was surrounded by adoptive and foster parents.

The Forever Homes Act, which passed with bipartisan support, will provide support for foster and adoptive families as well as speed up child placement.

According to the Tennessee Department of Children's Services, the law would allow for a judicial waiver to speed adoption finalization from six to three months if a court sees fit, providing foster parents with a respite period of up to six months without losing their standing as a foster home and extending care services for expectant mothers.

DCS said it offers an incentive to families who adopt children from foster care by providing finical assistance for childcare through the age of 12. This assistance includes current and recent adoptions. You can learn more about the program and how to apply here.