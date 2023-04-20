'It's not a free for all' | Gun instructor clears up confusion on Tennessee's permitless carry laws

Howie Williams with Caliber Firearms Academy explains the state's process to buy a gun, carry laws and training requirements for various permits.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While decisions on Tennessee's gun legislation holds the nation's attention, there are common misconceptions on the state's process to buy a gun and the laws to carry it.

Even with more than a decade of military experience using firearms in the Army and Navy, Howie Williams still practices his shot.

"Using a gun is a technique that can fade away if you don't use it. You never stop training when it comes to firearms," Williams said.

Williams teaches everyday civilians how to shoot at Caliber Firearms Academy, and reminds them of the ins and outs of Tennessee's gun laws, which includes the process to buy one at a gun store.

"They'll fill out a federal form that you're going to get. Everybody fills it out for the background check, then once that comes back, however long it takes, they pay the money, then they have a gun," Williams said.

Background checks can take anywhere from five minutes to a few days. It depends on whether you buy guns a lot, if it's your first time or you have a questionable record.

"You can't have a gun with a felony, any kind of mental defect issues that popped up on your record and then there's certain misdemeanors as well," Williams said. "There are a lot of background checks going on so no, it's not just a, oh here you go, free for all thing. No. It's not. There's checks in place."

Once you buy and own a gun, Williams said it's also important in understanding where you can carry it.

Tennessee became a Permitless Carry state in July of 2021, but the law still has limits for visitors.

"Not Constitutional Carry law. It is what it says it is, Permitless Carry meaning people do not require a permit to carry a gun concealed or open inside the state of Tennessee, and it's only for residents of Tennessee," Williams said.

Williams points out that there are also other limitations on where you can legally carry without a permit.

"In general, if a person carries a gun without a permit in any area that's deemed for public recreation, while cars are going up and down it's a right of way, a person can carry there," Williams said. "But, if they block it off, even like Elvis Presley Boulevard, if they block it off, now it's public recreation. They carry a gun in there, it's a felony."

To be able to carry almost anywhere, Williams offers an 8-hour class for the Enhanced Carry permit and a 4-hour training for Concealed Carry.

That's far less time than a proposed bill moving through the state house that calls for a 40-hour requirement for teachers to carry concealed in the classroom.

"When you talk about arming teachers, because when we're working with normal people everyday, they don't train that much, but with that requirement, I do feel a bit better about that. There's a lot that can be taught in 40 hours, especially 80 hours," Williams said.