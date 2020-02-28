Have you voted? It's Super Tuesday and Mid-Southerners are heading to the polls

Voting is open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Shelby County.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s Super Tuesday, and voters who did not cast their ballots early will be heading to the polls to pick their candidates in the primaries.

On the ballots are the Presidential primary, as well as General Sessions Court Clerk.

According to the Shelby County Election Commission, 43,698 people cast their votes during the early voting period.

Polls are open in Shelby County from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For information on elections throughout Tennessee,