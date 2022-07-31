'The PACT Act' | Here's how Mid-South senators voted on a bill aimed at expanding veteran healthcare

More than two dozen U.S. Senators voted "no" on a bill aiming to expand healthcare coverage to soldiers exposed to toxins. These senators raised budgeting concerns.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Veterans across the country are voicing concerns about votes made by more than two dozen U.S. senators. These leaders voted "no" on "The PACT Act," a bill that would expand healthcare coverage for soldiers exposed to toxins while serving.

The PACT Act passed with overwhelming bipartisan support in June, but a technical issue lead the bill to return to congress and receive another vote by members of congress again. Twenty-five senators now have changed their vote, slowing the bill's progress.

Many who voted "no" raised concerns over how the money was budgeted in the bill. Some argued that if passed, the money could be spent on programs unrelated to veterans in the future. Bill supporters say that is not true and that the bill, available online, has remained the same since it received support from across the aisle last month.

Here is where senators representing the Mid-South stand on The PACT act:

Arkansas:

John Boozman voted in favor of the bill.

Tom Cotton changed his mind, voting "no" this time around.

Tennessee:

Marsha Blackburn voted "no."

Bill Hagerty voted "no."

Mississippi:

Roger Wicker voted "no."

Cindy Hyde-Smith voted "no."

Another procedural vote is set for Monday. Veterans, political commentators and the senators involved themselves took to Twitter to express their opinion on the bill:

Patriotic Americans don’t fist bump their pals after blocking vet healthcare, @TedCruz. pic.twitter.com/vnIUNvMDh9 — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) July 29, 2022

NEVER FORGET: Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi voted NO to #PassThePACTAct to help Veterans suffering from toxic effects during their tours of duty.



SHAME ON YOU! — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) July 31, 2022

.@jonstewart you're wrong here. The bill gives a $400B blank check—separate from vets care—for unrelated pork that will supercharge inflation. I support the PACT Act & the $679.4B it would dedicate to vets. It’s ppl trying to use PACT to shovel more pork who are exploiting vets. pic.twitter.com/xdpRTSztmB — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 30, 2022