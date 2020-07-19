House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Blumenauer release joint statement on federal violence against protesters

PORTLAND, Ore. — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Representative Earl Blumenauer issued a joint statement regarding the Trump Administration's "violent tactics used against protesters in Portland."



“As our nation mourns the loss of our colleague and beloved civil rights leader John Lewis, we are again reminded of the immense power of peaceful protest in the fight against racial injustice and police brutality. Yet time and time again, the Trump Administration shows its lack of respect for the dignity and First Amendment rights of all Americans.



“Last month, the Administration tear-gassed peaceful protestors in Washington, D.C. Now, videos show them kidnapping protestors in unmarked cars in Portland – all with the goal of inflaming tensions for their own gain. While Portland is the President’s current target, any city could be next.



“We live in a democracy, not a banana republic. We will not tolerate the use of Oregonians, Washingtonians – or any other Americans – as props in President Trump’s political games. The House is committed to moving swiftly to curb these egregious abuses of power immediately.”