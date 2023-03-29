How to contact your Tennessee lawmakers
Tennessee legislators can be reached a number of ways including by email, phone, and while it may take longer, mail. You can also follow them on social media.
Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R)
Sen. Bill Hagerty (R)
District 1 Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R)
District 2 Rep. Tim Burchett (R)
District 3 Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R)
District 4 Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R)
District 5 Rep. Andy Ogles (R)
District 6 Rep. John Rose (R)
District 7 Rep. Mark Green (R)
District 8 Rep. David Kustoff (R)
District 9 Rep. Steve Cohen (D)
Tennesseans can reach out to their lawmakers to express their opinions about various policies and even ask for more information on something going through the legislature.
Email is the fastest way to reach many representatives, but you can also contact their offices by phone or mail. Some representatives also post important updates on Twitter or Facebook.
►Tennessee District Maps: Find your legislator
Here is the contact information for Tennessee's representatives and senators on Capitol Hill.
Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R):
Committee Assignments: Commerce, Science and Transportation, Finance, Judiciary, Veterans' Affairs
Washington, DC
357 Dirksen Senate Office
Building
Washington, DC 20510
Phone: (202) 224-3344
Fax: (202) 228-0566
Knoxville
800 Market Street, Suite 121
Knoxville, TN 37902
Phone: (865) 540-3781
Fax: (865) 540-7952
Nashville
719 Church Street, Suite 2100
Nashville, TN 37203
Phone: (629) 800-6600
Fax: (615) 298-2148
Chattanooga
10 West M. L. King Blvd, 6th Floor
Chattanooga, TN 37402
Phone: (423) 541-2939
Fax: (423) 541-2944
Jackson
109 S. Highland Ave. #218
Jackson, TN 38301
Phone: (731) 660-3971
Fax: (731) 660-3978
Memphis
100 Peabody Place
Suite 1125
Memphis, TN 38103
Phone: (901) 527-9199
Fax: (901) 527-9515
Tri-Cities
1105 East Jackson Blvd, Suite 4
Jonesborough, TN 37659
Phone: (423) 753-4009
Fax: (423) 788-0250
Sen. Bill Hagerty (R):
Committee Assignments: Foreign Relations, Appropriations, Rules and Administration
Washington Office
Russell Senate Office Building Room 251
Washington, DC 20002
Phone: (202) 224-4944
Knoxville Office
Howard H. Baker, Jr.,
U.S. Courthouse
800 Market Street, #112
Knoxville, TN 37902
Phone: (865) 545-4253
Fax: (865) 545-4252
Nashville Office
719 Church Street Suite 2150
Nashville, TN 37203
Phone: (615) 736-5129
Fax: (615) 269-4803
Chattanooga Office
Joel Solomon Federal Building
900 Georgia Avenue, #260
Chattanooga, TN 37402
Phone: (423) 752-5337
Fax: (423) 752-5342
Jackson Office
Ed Jones Federal Building
109 S.Highland Avenue Suite 216
Jackson, TN 38301
Phone: (731) 234-9358
Memphis Office
Clifford Davis-Odell Horton Federal Building
167 North Main Street, #1068
Memphis, TN 38103
Phone: (901) 544-4224
Fax: (901) 544-4227
Tri-Cities Office
Tri-Cities Regional Airport
2525 Highway 75
Suite 101
Blountville, TN 37617
Phone: (423) 325-6240
Fax: (423) 325-6236
Cookeville Office
L. Clure Morton Federal Building
9 E. Broad Street 3rd Floor
Cookeville, TN 38503
Phone: 931-400-7080
District 1 Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R):
Committee Assignments: Energy and Commerce
Washington, D.C. Office
167 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
Phone: (202) 225-6356
Kingsport Office
205 Revere Street
Kingsport, TN 37660
Phone: (423) 398-5186
Fax: (423) 398-5312
Morristown Office
1501 E. Morris Blvd. Suite 12
Morristown, TN 37813
Phone: (423) 254-1400
Fax: (423) 254-1403
District 2 Rep. Tim Burchett (R):
Committee Assignments: Oversight and Accountability, Foreign Affairs, Transportation and Infrastructure
Washington, D.C. Office
1122 Longworth HOB
Washington, DC 20515
(202) 225-5435
Knoxville Office
800 Market Street, Suite 110
Knoxville, TN 37902
(865) 523-3772
Maryville Office
331 Court Street
Maryville, TN 37804
(865) 984-5464
District 3 Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R):
Committee Assignments: House Appropriations, Science, Space and Technology
Washington, D.C. Office
2187 Rayburn House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
Phone: (202) 225-3271
Fax: (202) 225-3494
Athens Office
6 East Madison Avenue
Athens, TN 37303
Phone: (423) 745-4671
Fax: (423) 745-6025
Chattanooga Office
900 Georgia Avenue
Suite 126
Chattanooga, TN 37402
Phone: (423) 756-2342
Fax: (423) 756-6613
Oak Ridge Office
200 Administration Road
Suite 100
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
Phone: (865) 576-1976
Fax: (865) 576-3221
District 4 Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R):
Committee Assignments: Armed Services, Agriculture
Washington, D.C. Office
2304 Rayburn HOB
Washington, DC 20515
Phone: (202) 225-6831
Fax: (202) 226-5172
Murfreesboro Office
1500 Medical Center Parkway
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Phone: (615) 896-1986
Fax: (615) 896-8218
Winchester Office
200 South Jefferson St.
Federal Building Suite 311
Winchester, TN 37398
Phone: (931) 962-3180
Fax: (931) 962-3435
District 5 Rep. Andy Ogles (R):
Committee Assignments: Financial Services
Washington, D.C. Office
151 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
Phone: (202) 225-4311
Columbia District Office
22 Public Square
Suite 5
Columbia, TN 38401
Phone: (931) 777-2140
District 6 Rep. John Rose (R):
Committee Assignments: Financial Services, Agriculture
Washington, D.C. Office
2238 Rayburn HOB
Washington, DC 20515
Phone: (202) 225-4231
Fax: (202) 225-6887
Cookeville District Office
321 East Spring Street
Suite 301
Cookeville, TN 38501
Phone: (931) 854-9430
Fax: (615) 206-8980
Gallatin District Office
355 North Belvedere Drive
Suite 308
Gallatin, TN 37066
Phone: (615) 206-8204
Fax: (615) 206-8980
District 7 Rep. Mark Green (R):
Committee Assignments: Homeland Security (Chairman), Foreign Affairs
Washington, D.C. Office
2446 Rayburn HOB
Washington, DC 20515
Phone: (202) 225-2811
Clarksville Office
128 N. Second St. Suite 104
Clarksville, TN 37040
Phone: (931) 266-4483
Franklin Office
305 Public Square Suite 212
Franklin, TN 37064
Phone: (629) 223-6050
District 8 Rep. David Kustoff (R):
Committee Assignments: Ways and Means
Washington, D.C. Office
560 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
Phone: (202) 225-4714
Dyersburg District Office
425 West Court St.
Dyersburg, TN 38024
Phone: (731) 412-1037
Memphis District Office
5900 Poplar Ave. Suite 202
Memphis, TN 38119
Phone: (901) 682-4422
Fax: (901) 682-8973
Jackson District Office
Ed Jones Federal Building
109 S. Highland Ave. Suite B-7
Jackson, TN 38301
Phone: (731) 423-4848
Fax: (731) 427-1537
Martin District Office
242 South Lindell Street
Martin, TN 38237
Phone: (731) 412-1043
District 9 Rep. Steve Cohen (D):
Assigned Committees: Judiciary, Transportation and Infrastructure, Natural Resources, Helsinki Commission, Democratic Steering and Policy
Washington, D.C. Office
2404 Rayburn HOB
Washington, DC 20515
Phone: (202) 225-3265
Fax: (202) 225-5663
Memphis Office
The Clifford Davis/Odell Horton Federal Building
167 North Main Street, Suite 369
Memphis, TN 38103
Phone: (901) 544-4131
Fax: (901) 544-4329