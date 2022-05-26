Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland considering running for third term, if city council extends term limits

Strickland told ABC24 he's proud of his work as mayor, but has "unfinished business."

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland attended the opening of the renovated Kensington Manor apartment complex Thursday, where he talked to ABC24 about the possibility of running for a third term in office.

There are currently term limits in place that prevents Strickland from running for re-election in 2023, but the Memphis City Council will vote on a referendum to change those term limits from two to three terms on August 4.

Originally, the referendum only applied to city council positions, but an amendment Tuesday added the city mayor to the list of those being changed.

This has Strickland considering a run for re-election.