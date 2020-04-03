Joe Biden wins the 2020 Arkansas Democratic presidential primary

According to the Associated Press, former Vice President Joe Biden has won the 2020 Arkansas Democratic presidential primary.

Both Senator Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race days before Super Tuesday and endorsed Biden.

Bloomberg, Klobuchar and Warren all visited Arkansas before Super Tuesday hoping to secure more voters.

Before Super Tuesday, Sanders had the most delegates with 60 with Biden closely behind with 54. The most delegates to gain on Super Tuesday come from California, where 415 delegates are up for grabs. A candidate will need to get 15% of the votes to achieve viability in California and get a share of the delegates statewide.

A recent Super Tuesday poll from Data for Progress showed Biden at 32%, Sanders at 23%, Bloomberg at 22% and Warren at 15%. Gabbard was polling at 1%.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Biden had a 69% chance of winning the most votes in Arkansas.

Arkansas has 31 delegates to award, with 20 given out based on the congressional districts and 11 based on the statewide vote.

As of 9:25 p.m., Biden leads with 33.44% of the votes (29,674) with Sanders in second at 21.04% (18,669) and Bloomberg in third at 19.91% (17,668).

You can check the latest Arkansas results by clicking here. Polls in Arkansas closed at 7:30 p.m.