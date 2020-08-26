Judge orders Tennessee to mention virus on mail voting form

A judge order Tennessee officials to clearly communicate on absentee ballot applications that people can vote by mail if they think it's too risky to vote in-person.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A judge has ordered Tennessee election officials to clearly communicate on absentee ballot applications that people can vote by mail if they think health conditions make voting in person too risky during the coronavirus pandemic.

State officials promised the Tennessee Supreme Court that they would inform voters of that eligibility. The justices then overturned a no-excuses vote-by-mail option for nearly all voters. But Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle says the state isn't being clear enough with voters that underlying health conditions qualify.