Jury seated for corruption trial of former Arkansas state senator

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A 12-person jury and three alternates have been selected for the corruption trial of a Republican former Arkansas state senator charged with bribery, wire fraud and conspiracy.

Gilbert Baker has pleaded not guilty to funneling campaign contributions from a Fort Smith businessman to then-Faulkner County Circuit Judge Michael Maggio.

Maggio is now serving a 10-year sentence in prison for bribery in the case after reducing a jury award against a nursing home owned by the businessman, who has not been charged.