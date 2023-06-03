Another hat in the ring | JW Gibson joins crowded Memphis Mayoral race

Memphis businessman and former Shelby County Commissioner officially launched his campaign Monday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The race for Memphis Mayor is getting even more crowded.

Memphis businessman and former Shelby County Commissioner JW Gibson officially launched his campaign Monday, March 6, 2023. Gibson's platform includes tackling crime, improving infrastructure, and early childhood connection.

In a post on social media, Gibson said, "After thoughtful consideration and many conversations with neighbors, family, friends, community, and colleagues one thing is clear: We need a New Tune for Memphis.

I take much pride in being active as a father, husband, community leader, and businessman. I have no doubt that I am able to do the work necessary to move our beloved city towards progress and success for each and every one of us."

Gibson joins several other contenders including former Memphis Mayor Dr. Willie Herenton, who joined the race in February 2023. City Councilman Frank Colvett, Jr. announced his candidacy for Memphis mayor Feb. 2. Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) Chairwoman Michelle McKissack officially announced her bid in January. Democratic State Rep. Karen Camper announced her candidacy in November 2022. Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced his candidacy in October. Downtown Memphis Commission CEO Paul Young and Memphis NAACP President Van Turner were the first public entrants to officially announce their candidacy in September.

Incumbent Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is term-limited and cannot seek reelection for a third term.

The qualifying deadline for Memphis mayor is July 20, 2023, at noon.

The Memphis Municipal Elections are set for Oct. 5, 2023, with early voting to begin Sept. 15. The election includes the mayoral race, as well as Memphis City Council positions and Memphis Court Clerk. If necessary, a run-off will be held on Nov. 16.

The voter registration deadline is Sept. 5. For information on how to register, go to https://www.electionsshelbytn.gov/register-vote.