Ken Moody considers possible run for Shelby County mayor in 2022

Moody has already filed paperwork with the Shelby County Election Commission, disclosing the appointment of a treasurer.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ken Moody, a longtime government official and former University of Memphis basketball player, announced Wednesday that he is exploring a run for Shelby County Mayor in 2022.

Moody has already filed paperwork with the Shelby County Election Commission, disclosing the appointment of a treasurer.

Moody is among the first potential challengers to Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris on the Democratic side of the ticket.

Harris has not definitively stated that he's running for reelection.

Moody said he would make a final decision about whether to run in six to eight weeks. He said his decision was independent of whether Harris elected to run again.