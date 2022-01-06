Ken Moody launches campaign for Shelby County Mayor

Moody is a Special Assistant to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and a former University of Memphis basketball player.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Longtime Memphis city government official Ken Moody launched his campaign for the Democratic nomination for Shelby County Mayor on Thursday.

Moody criticized current and recent administrations, saying the county must do better.

He previously served in former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton's administration, working as the Director of Public Services before resigning in 2009.